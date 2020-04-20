Verra Mobility Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 81.1% Upside

Verra Mobility Corporation with ticker code (VRRM) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 9 and has a mean target at 12.93. Now with the previous closing price of 7.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 81.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.36 while the 200 day moving average is 13.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,180m. Find out more information at: http://www.verramobility.com

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn