Verra Mobility Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Verra Mobility Corporation found using ticker (VRRM) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 13 with a mean TP of 13.79. Now with the previous closing price of 12.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.08 while the 200 day moving average is 10.72. The company has a market cap of $1,980m. Find out more information at: http://www.verramobility.com

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.