Vermillion – Consenus Indicates Potential -32.0% Downside

Vermillion with ticker code (VRML) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 with a mean TP of 1. Now with the previous closing price of 1.47 this would indicate that there is a downside of -32.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.92 and the 200 day MA is 0.79. The company has a market cap of $148m. Find out more information at: http://www.vermillion.com

Vermillion, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company’s diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

