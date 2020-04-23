Vermillion – Consenus Indicates Potential -18.7% Downside

Vermillion with ticker code (VRML) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1. With the stocks previous close at 1.23 this would indicate that there is a downside of -18.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.89 and the 200 day moving average is 0.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $132m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.vermillion.com
Vermillion, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company’s diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.