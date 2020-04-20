Vermillion – Consenus Indicates Potential -13.0% Downside

Vermillion found using ticker (VRML) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.15 this would imply there is a potential downside of -13.0%. The 50 day MA is 0.86 and the 200 day moving average is 0.75. The company has a market cap of $120m. Find out more information at: http://www.vermillion.com
Vermillion, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company’s diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.