Vermillion – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Vermillion found using ticker (VRML) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 and has a mean target at 1. With the stocks previous close at 0.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.82 and the 200 day MA is 0.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $91m. Company Website: http://www.vermillion.com

Vermillion, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company’s diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

