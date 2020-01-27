VeriSign, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Don't Miss
Posted by: Amilia Stone 27th January 2020

VeriSign, Inc. with ticker code (VRSN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 246 and 220 and has a mean target at 235.33. Now with the previous closing price of 215.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 200.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 197.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,979m. Company Website: http://www.verisign.com

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

