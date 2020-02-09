VeriSign, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

VeriSign, Inc. found using ticker (VRSN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 246 and 220 with the average target price sitting at 235.33. Now with the previous closing price of 216.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 206.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 196.88. The company has a market cap of $24,077m. Visit the company website at: http://www.verisign.com

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.