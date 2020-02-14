VeriSign, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Don't Miss
Posted by: Amilia Stone 14th February 2020

VeriSign, Inc. with ticker code (VRSN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 246 and 220 with a mean TP of 235.33. With the stocks previous close at 208.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The 50 day MA is 207.6 and the 200 day moving average is 196.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $24,947m. Visit the company website at: http://www.verisign.com

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

