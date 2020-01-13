VeriSign, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

VeriSign, Inc. found using ticker (VRSN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 246 and 220 calculating the average target price we see 235.33. With the stocks previous close at 208.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 193.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 197.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $24,553m. Find out more information at: http://www.verisign.com

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.