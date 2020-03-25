VeriSign – Consenus Indicates Potential 51.3% Upside

VeriSign found using ticker (VRSN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 246 and 220 and has a mean target at 228.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 151.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 191.37 while the 200 day moving average is 192.59. The market cap for the company is $19,853m. Company Website: http://www.verisign.com

VeriSign, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

