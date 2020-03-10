VeriSign – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

VeriSign with ticker code (VRSN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 246 and 220 calculating the average target price we see 235.33. Now with the previous closing price of 176.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.1%. The day 50 moving average is 204.79 and the 200 day MA is 195.36. The market cap for the company is $20,914m. Find out more information at: http://www.verisign.com

VeriSign, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn