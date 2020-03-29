VeriSign – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.0% Upside

VeriSign with ticker code (VRSN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 246 and 220 with the average target price sitting at 228.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 175.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The 50 day MA is 187.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 192.05. The company has a market cap of $20,246m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.verisign.com

VeriSign, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

