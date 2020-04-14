VeriSign – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

VeriSign with ticker code (VRSN) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 246 and 220 calculating the average target price we see 228.67. With the stocks previous close at 196.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The 50 day MA is 182.11 while the 200 day moving average is 191.96. The market cap for the company is $23,167m. Company Website: http://www.verisign.com

VeriSign, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

