VeriSign – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Posted by: Amilia Stone 16th January 2020

VeriSign with ticker code (VRSN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 246 and 220 calculating the mean target price we have 235.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 209.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day MA is 195.02 while the 200 day moving average is 197.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $24,860m. Find out more information at: http://www.verisign.com

VeriSign provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

