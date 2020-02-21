VeriSign – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

VeriSign found using ticker (VRSN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 246 and 220 with a mean TP of 235.33. With the stocks previous close at 211.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 209.58 while the 200 day moving average is 196.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,338m. Find out more information at: http://www.verisign.com

VeriSign, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

