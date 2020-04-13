Vericel Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 130.8% Upside

Vericel Corporation found using ticker (VCEL) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 20 with a mean TP of 24. Now with the previous closing price of 10.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 130.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.36 while the 200 day moving average is 15.66. The market cap for the company is $498m. Find out more information at: http://vcel.com

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

