Vericel Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 127.9% Upside

Vericel Corporation found using ticker (VCEL) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 20 and has a mean target at 24. With the stocks previous close at 10.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 127.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.12 while the 200 day moving average is 15.6. The company has a market cap of $514m. Company Website: http://vcel.com

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

