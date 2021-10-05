VEREIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

VEREIT found using ticker (VER) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 44 calculating the mean target price we have 48.89. With the stocks previous close at 46.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.6 while the 200 day moving average is 46.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,642m. Find out more information at: http://www.vereit.com

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT’s business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.