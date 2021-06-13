VEREIT – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.1% Downside

VEREIT with ticker code (VER) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 44 and has a mean target at 47.75. Now with the previous closing price of 49.27 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 46.69 and the 200 day moving average is 40.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,193m. Visit the company website at: http://www.vereit.com

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT’s business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.