Verb Technology Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 193.5% Upside

Verb Technology Company with ticker code (VERB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.35 and 2.75 and has a mean target at 4.05. Now with the previous closing price of 1.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 193.5%. The day 50 moving average is 1.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.26. The market cap for the company is $38m. Visit the company website at: http://www.myverb.com

VERB Technology Company provides sales and marketing applications utilizing its proprietary interactive video data collection and analysis technology. It also offers customer relationship management (CRM), lead generation, and video marketing software applications under the TAGG brand name. The company’s software-as-a-service products are cloud-based, accessible on various mobile and desktop devices, as well as are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. Its technology is integrated into various ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, and Adobe Marketo, as well as integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, are in progress. The company’s applications also include TaggCRM, the mobile app for entrepreneurs; TaggMED, an application for the healthcare industry; TaggEDU, an application for the education industry; and TaggNGO, an application for non-profit organizations, as well as TaggLITE, an application to create and tag videos that can share and post to social. It provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz and changed its name to Verb Technology Company in February 2019. Verb Technology Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn