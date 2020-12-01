Verb Technology Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 170.3% Upside

Verb Technology Company with ticker code (VERB) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 170.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.12 and the 200 day MA is 1.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $54m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.myverb.com

Verb Technology Company develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services; subscription-based application services; design and printing services to create corporate starter kits for their marketing needs; print on demand and fulfilment services of various custom products for marketing purposes; and shipping services. In addition, it provides its products for large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company has operations in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz and changed its name to Verb Technology Company in February 2019. Verb Technology Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.