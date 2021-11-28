Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Vera Bradley – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Vera Bradley with ticker code (VRA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 12 and has a mean target at 13.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.07 and the 200 day MA is 10.82. The market cap for the company is $339m. Visit the company website at: http://www.verabradley.com

Vera Bradley, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products that include throw blankets, beach towels, and comforters, as well as items, such as mugs and tumblers; apparel/footwear comprising sleepwear, footwear, cotton face masks, outerwear, socks, and scarves; and stationery and merchandising products, as well as freight, licensing, and gift card breakage services. The company sells its Vera Bradley branded products through its full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; and verabradley.com, an online outlet site, as well as its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As of March 10, 2021, it operated 75 full-line and 69 factory outlet stores. The company sells its Pura Vida branded products through wholesale retailers, as well as through Pura Vida websites, including www.puravidabracelets.com, www.puravidabracelets.eu, and www.puravidabracelets.ca. It also sells its Vera Bradley branded products to approximately 2,000 specialty retail locations, department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, as well as through licensing agreements. Vera Bradley was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Vera Bradley - Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.