Ventas – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.2% Upside

Ventas found using ticker (VTR) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 38 with a mean TP of 56.25. With the stocks previous close at 37.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 50.2%. The 50 day MA is 44.43 and the 200 day moving average is 52.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,841m. Company Website: https://www.ventasreit.com

The potential market cap would be $22,298m based on the market concensus.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries  healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

