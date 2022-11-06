Ventas – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

Ventas found using ticker (VTR) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 53.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The day 50 moving average is 42.19 and the 200 day MA is 51.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,785m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ventasreit.com

The potential market cap would be $22,965m based on the market concensus.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries  healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.