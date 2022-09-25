Ventas – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

Ventas with ticker code (VTR) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 53 calculating the mean target price we have 59.19. Now with the previous closing price of 44.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.65 and the 200 day MA is 53.21. The company has a market cap of $17,360m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ventasreit.com

The potential market cap would be $23,064m based on the market concensus.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.