Ventas – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Ventas found using ticker (VTR) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 38 with a mean TP of 52.52. Now with the previous closing price of 44.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.68 and the 200 day moving average is 51.15. The market cap for the company is $18,111m. Find out more information at: https://www.ventasreit.com

The potential market cap would be $21,204m based on the market concensus.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries  healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.