Ventas – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Ventas found using ticker (VTR) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 62.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day MA is 55.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,498m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ventasreit.com

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.