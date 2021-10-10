Ventas – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

Ventas with ticker code (VTR) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 62.25. Now with the previous closing price of 54.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.88 while the 200 day moving average is 56.4. The market cap for the company is $21,476m. Find out more information at: http://www.ventasreit.com

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.