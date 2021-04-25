Twitter
Ventas – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.1% Downside

Ventas found using ticker (VTR) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 53.03. With the stocks previous close at 55.29 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.1%. The 50 day MA is 55.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.57. The company has a market cap of $20,894m. Company Website: http://www.ventasreit.com

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

