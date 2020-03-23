Vectura Group PLC 65.2% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Vectura Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VEC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Vectura Group PLC are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 115 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 65.2% from today’s opening price of 69.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 23.5 points and decreased 20 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 102.24 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 59.1 GBX.

Vectura Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 91.65 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 90.00. There are currently 604,261,140 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,327,149. Market capitalisation for LON:VEC is £411,288,420 GBP.

