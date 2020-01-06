Vectura Group PLC 28.6% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Vectura Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:VEC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Vectura Group PLC are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 120 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 28.6% from the opening price of 93.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 9.2 points and increased 2.19 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 95.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 68.3 GBX.

Vectura Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 88.46 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 87.87. There are currently 611,496,773 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 637,656. Market capitalisation for LON:VEC is £562,271,196 GBP.