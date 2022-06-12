Vectrus – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.8% Upside

Vectrus found using ticker (VEC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 53.5. With the stocks previous close at 34.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.14 while the 200 day moving average is 43.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $424m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.vectrus.com

The potential market cap would be $665m based on the market concensus.

Vectrus provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services. The company also offers supply chain and logistics services, including warehouse management and distribution, asset management and logistics, integrated logistics, supply chain as a service, full spectrum aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services. Additionally, it provides information technology mission support services comprising communications, management and service support, IT service management design and implementation, network and cybersecurity, systems installation and activation, and mission support. Further, the company offers engineering and digital integration solutions, such as perimeter security and intrusion detection, integrated electronic security monitoring and video management systems, systematic integrated security protection of physical assets, IP and computer systems, design and training, system-of-systems engineering and software development, advanced engineering, sensor and visualization technologies, energy solutions, and electromagnetic interoperability. Vectrus was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.