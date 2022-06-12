Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Vectrus – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Vectrus found using ticker (VEC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 53.5. With the stocks previous close at 34.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.14 while the 200 day moving average is 43.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $424m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.vectrus.com

The potential market cap would be $665m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Vectrus provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services. The company also offers supply chain and logistics services, including warehouse management and distribution, asset management and logistics, integrated logistics, supply chain as a service, full spectrum aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services. Additionally, it provides information technology mission support services comprising communications, management and service support, IT service management design and implementation, network and cybersecurity, systems installation and activation, and mission support. Further, the company offers engineering and digital integration solutions, such as perimeter security and intrusion detection, integrated electronic security monitoring and video management systems, systematic integrated security protection of physical assets, IP and computer systems, design and training, system-of-systems engineering and software development, advanced engineering, sensor and visualization technologies, energy solutions, and electromagnetic interoperability. Vectrus was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

You might also enjoy reading  Vectrus - Consensus Indicates Potential 56.7% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.