Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Vectrus – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Vectrus with ticker code (VEC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 62 and has a mean target at 63.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The day 50 moving average is 51.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $600m. Company Website: http://www.vectrus.com

Vectrus provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services. The company also offers supply chain and logistics services, including warehouse management and distribution, asset management and logistics, full spectrum aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul, and integrated logistics, equipment maintenance, repair, and services. Additionally, it provides information technology mission support services comprising communications, management and service support, IT service management design and implementation, network and cybersecurity, systems installation and activation, and mission support. Further, the company offers engineering and digital integration solutions, such as perimeter security and intrusion detection, system-of-systems engineering and software development, advanced engineering, integrated electronic security monitoring systems, systematic integrated security protection of physical assets, IP and computer systems, sensor and visualization technologies, energy solutions, and electromagnetic interoperability. Vectrus was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.