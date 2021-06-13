Vectrus – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Vectrus with ticker code (VEC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 62 and has a mean target at 63.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The day 50 moving average is 51.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $600m. Company Website: http://www.vectrus.com

Vectrus provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services. The company also offers supply chain and logistics services, including warehouse management and distribution, asset management and logistics, full spectrum aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul, and integrated logistics, equipment maintenance, repair, and services. Additionally, it provides information technology mission support services comprising communications, management and service support, IT service management design and implementation, network and cybersecurity, systems installation and activation, and mission support. Further, the company offers engineering and digital integration solutions, such as perimeter security and intrusion detection, system-of-systems engineering and software development, advanced engineering, integrated electronic security monitoring systems, systematic integrated security protection of physical assets, IP and computer systems, sensor and visualization technologies, energy solutions, and electromagnetic interoperability. Vectrus was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.