Vector Group Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.9% Upside

Vector Group Ltd. found using ticker (VGR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 14.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 54.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.62 and the 200 day MA is 10.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,484m. Find out more information at: https://www.vectorgroupltd.com

The potential market cap would be $2,300m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company also engages in real estate investment business. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.