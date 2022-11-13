Vector Group Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

Vector Group Ltd. with ticker code (VGR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 14.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.87. The company has a market cap of $1,627m. Company Website: https://www.vectorgroupltd.com

The potential market cap would be $2,203m based on the market concensus.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company also engages in real estate investment business. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.