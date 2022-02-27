Vector Group Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Vector Group Ltd. with ticker code (VGR) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.5 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 12.75. Now with the previous closing price of 10.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The 50 day MA is 12.43 and the 200 day MA is 13.75. The company has a market cap of $1,724m. Company Website: https://www.vectorgroupltd.com

The potential market cap would be $2,026m based on the market concensus.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. In addition, it provides residential real estate brokerage, relocation, real estate sales and marketing, and title insurance services to real estate buyers and financial institutions; manages cooperative apartment buildings, condominium apartment buildings, and rental apartment buildings; and invests in, acquires, and owns real estate properties or projects, as well as develops land. Further, the company operates elliman.com, a website that enables consumers to search properties and access current market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content. It markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is based in Miami, Florida.