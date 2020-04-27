VBI Vaccines – Consenus Indicates Potential 663.9% Upside

VBI Vaccines found using ticker (VBIV) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 8.25. Now with the previous closing price of 1.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 663.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.99 and the 200 day MA is 1.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $200m. Find out more information at: http://www.vbivaccines.com

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B. The company’s enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology allows for the development of eVLP vaccines that mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. Its lead eVLP program candidates include VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study; and VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company engages in the development of vaccine platforms and products for licensing to pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies. It primarily serves physicians and pharmacists through direct sales. VBI Vaccines Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; and GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A. It also has a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

