Vaxart – Common Stock – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.9% Upside

Vaxart – Common Stock with ticker code (VXRT) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3 and has a mean target at 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 67.9%. The 50 day MA is 1.97 and the 200 day MA is 0.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $214m. Visit the company website at: http://vaxart.com

Vaxart, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company’s proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

