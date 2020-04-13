Vaxart – Common Stock – Consenus Indicates Potential 167.9% Upside

Vaxart – Common Stock found using ticker (VXRT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 4.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 167.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.89 while the 200 day moving average is 0.83. The company has a market cap of $122m. Company Website: http://vaxart.com

Vaxart, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company’s proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn