Vaxart – Common Stock – Consenus Indicates Potential 126.1% Upside

Vaxart – Common Stock with ticker code (VXRT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3 with a mean TP of 4.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 126.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.9 and the 200 day MA is 0.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $168m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://vaxart.com

Vaxart, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company’s proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

