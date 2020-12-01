Twitter
Vaxart – Common Stock – Consensus Indicates Potential 151.4% Upside

Vaxart – Common Stock with ticker code (VXRT) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 16 with a mean TP of 17.67. Now with the previous closing price of 7.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 151.4%. The 50 day MA is 5.7 and the 200 day moving average is 6.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $874m. Company Website: http://vaxart.com

Vaxart , a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company’s proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. Vaxart is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

