Valvoline Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

Valvoline Inc. with ticker code (VVV) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 28.17. Now with the previous closing price of 26.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.1%. The 50 day MA is 25.67 while the 200 day moving average is 22.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,748m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.valvoline.com

Valvoline Inc. manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. In addition, the company operates Valvoline instant oil change service centers. As of October 28, 2020, it operated and franchised approximately 1,500 quick-lube locations under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change brand in the United States and the Great Canadian Oil Change brand in Canada. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations, as well as through distributors. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.