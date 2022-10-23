Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Valvoline Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Valvoline Inc. found using ticker (VVV) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 38.4. Now with the previous closing price of 26.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.0%. The 50 day MA is 27.86 and the 200 day MA is 30.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,863m. Find out more information at: https://www.valvoline.com

The potential market cap would be $7,001m based on the market concensus.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides batteries, windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. In addition, the company operates Valvoline instant oil change service centers. As of September 30, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 1,594 quick-lube locations under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change brand in the United States and the Great Canadian Oil Change brand in Canada. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations, as well as through distributors and licensees. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

