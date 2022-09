Valvoline Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Valvoline Inc. found using ticker (VVV) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 38.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The day 50 moving average is 29.99and the 200 day moving average is 31.94. The company has a market cap of $5,075m. Company Website:https://www.valvoline.com

The potential market cap would be $6,765m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides batteries, windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. In addition, the company operates Valvoline instant oil change service centers. As of September 30, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 1,594 quick-lube locations under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change brand in the United States and the Great Canadian Oil Change brand in Canada. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations, as well as through distributors and licensees. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.