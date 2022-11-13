Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Valvoline Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Valvoline Inc. found using ticker (VVV) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 38.4. With the stocks previous close at 31.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The day 50 moving average is 27.79 and the 200 day MA is 30.07. The market cap for the company is $5,688m. Visit the company website at: https://www.valvoline.com

The potential market cap would be $6,894m based on the market concensus.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides batteries, windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. In addition, the company operates Valvoline instant oil change service centers. As of September 30, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 1,594 quick-lube locations under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change brand in the United States and the Great Canadian Oil Change brand in Canada. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations, as well as through distributors and licensees. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

