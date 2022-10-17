Valmont Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

Valmont Industries found using ticker (VMI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 350 and 265 with the average target price sitting at 300.17. With the stocks previous close at 287.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.5%. The 50 day MA is 278.88 and the 200 day MA is 247.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,974m. Visit the company website at: https://www.valmont.com

The potential market cap would be $6,242m based on the market concensus.

Valmont Industries produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products. It also offers engineered steel and concrete pole structures for utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and inspection services. In addition, the company provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, and powder coating services to preserve and protect metal products; and water management solutions and technology for precision agriculture. Further, it manufactures and distributes mechanical irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. The company serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.