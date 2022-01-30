Twitter
Valmont Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

Valmont Industries with ticker code (VMI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 350 and 235 calculating the mean target price we have 285.4. Now with the previous closing price of 208.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 242.64 while the 200 day moving average is 241.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,529m. Find out more information at: https://www.valmont.com

The potential market cap would be $6,209m based on the market concensus.

Valmont Industries produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures engineered steel and concrete pole structures for utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and inspection services. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services to preserve and protect metal products. The Irrigation segment manufactures and distributes mechanical irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. This segment also provides water management solutions and technology for precision agriculture. The company serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

