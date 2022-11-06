Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Valmont Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Valmont Industries found using ticker (VMI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 365 and 275 calculating the average target price we see 322.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 314.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 285.74 while the 200 day moving average is 252.52. The company has a market cap of $6,810m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.valmont.com

The potential market cap would be $6,981m based on the market concensus.

Valmont Industries produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products. It also offers engineered steel and concrete pole structures for utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and inspection services. In addition, the company provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, and powder coating services to preserve and protect metal products; and water management solutions and technology for precision agriculture. Further, it manufactures and distributes mechanical irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. The company serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

