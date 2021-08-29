Valley National Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Valley National Bancorp found using ticker (VLY) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 12 and has a mean target at 14.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.47. The market cap for the company is $5,449m. Company Website: http://www.valley.com

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services, as well as transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. Further, the company provides investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for retirement plans. Additionally, it offers trust services, which comprise living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration primarily to individuals; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as holds real estate related investments. Further, the company offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. It operates 226 retail banking centers located in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.